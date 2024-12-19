Fire dept. meets with neighbors after fatal Catonsville fire

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire leaders and the Red Cross met with folks in Catonsville after a house fire not far from their homes last week.

On Wednesday night, the group, including Chief Joseph Dixon, visited neighbors door-to-door to reach local homeowners, checking their smoke detectors and making sure folks know the way out.

"Out of tragedy a lot of times there comes hope," Dixon said, "and certainly we're here because we care about our community. We're hopeful we can make a difference in someone else's life and prevent this from happening in the future."

On Friday, a woman died following a fire on Westshire Drive, and her son was rushed to Shock Trauma.

Dixon told WMAR December to February is considered the deadliest time of year for fires.

The Catonsville death marked the 12th fire fatality in Baltimore County this year, the department said.

For neighbors, the day was unforgettable.

"I think it's great they're trying to make sure we have smoke detectors," said Mary Giles, a neighbor. "This fire was terrible any time of year, but at Christmas time, people have lights and things, so I think there's extra cause for concern."