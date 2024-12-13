Baltimore County woman dies in house fire

CATONSVILLE, Md. — As firefighters assessed the damage to the house on Westshire Drive in Catonsville, a neighbor across the street described the massive fire just after 7:00 Friday morning that left her 11-year-old son and 5-year-old twin daughters frozen in fear.

“I just feel sad and scared,” said Mulu Tegegn.

“Were you worried that the fire would spread?” we asked.

“Oh yeah, my kids… they worried… yes,” she replied, “They were scared. They said, ‘Mommy, I’m scared. I’m scared.’ I said, ‘You’ll be fine.’”

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the right side of the house fully engulfed in flames, which had also spread to a travel trailer parked in the driveway.

“Victims were pulled from the building, transported by EMS division in critical condition,” said Baltimore County Fire Lt. David Blenman, “Also, two pets were removed from the home and transported to a local shelter for treatment.”

A short time later, the family received word the unidentified woman had perished, confirming what others had feared.

“I asked one of the guys. They took him I think to the hospital, and I asked, ‘How is the lady?’ and they said, ‘I don’t think she’s just survived,’” said Tegegn.

At last report, the victim’s son was taken to the Shock Trauma Center where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

