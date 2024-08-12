Fighting to honor the memory of Ronald Silver and better DPW working conditions

BALTIMORE — A DPW worker died during his shift earlier this month. His family is fighting for a culture change.

They don't want anyone to have to experience the grief of losing a family member in the same fashion.

Ronald Silver, the second, died of heat exhaustion on August 2nd.

The 36-year-old was just finishing his shift as a solid waste worker in the Barclay area of Northeast Baltimore.

Today, his family gathered outside city hall to let their pain and memory of Ronald speak.

The family is calling for the city council to hold public investigative hearings to show exactly what happened and outline steps to increase worker safety.

Silver's death came a month after a scathing inspector general report on poor DPW working conditions, including a lack of working a/c and cold running water at work sites.

DPW has since held a mandatory heat safety meeting for all employees, and the city council says it will host hearings on the issues in the coming weeks.