Feds: Howard County man threatened LGBTQ group after Nashville school shooting

BALTIMORE — A Howard County man has been federally charged for allegedly making death threats towards an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, is accused of leaving a voicemail targeting the Washington D.C. based Human Rights Campaign.

The message was recorded March 28, one day following a deadly mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee which was carried out by a suspect who identified as transgender.

According to charging documents, Nettina violently stated "We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head....You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”

The FBI traced the voicemail back to Nettina's cell phone number resulting in charges being filed.

A judge ordered Nettina be detained until an April 7 detention hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum five-year prison sentence.