Federal funds announced for permanent dirt-bike park in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Plans for adirt-bike park for Baltimore City- the first such park in the country - are moving forward thanks to $3 million in federal funds.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen are announcing today that $3 million is going toward building the park, as well as toward expanding STEM programs for Baltimore students.

The group B-360 launched a capital campaign exactly one year ago to build a permanent urban dirt-bike park in the city.

Cardin and Van Hollen were holding a press conference today at The RICH Center on Roundview Road in Cherry Hill.

Today is also the second annual B-360 Day, which seeks to highlight "the urgent need to reduce dirt bike-related arrests in America, while showcasing how dirt bike culture can be used to increase children and young adult’s interests in science, technology, engineering and math."

