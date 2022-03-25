B-360 launches $10M campaign for urban dirt bike park

BALTIMORE — Most hear the engines rev, they see them weaving through traffic and think dirt bikes are just a dangerous hobby.

But it’s much more than dirt bike riding for Marvin Raheem: it’s a means of escape.

“All of those worries I feel like they don’t even exist when I’m on this bike so that’s a difference,” he said.

Dirt bike rides connect him to fond memories of his late brother who was gunned down back in 2017 who also had a love for riding dirt bikes.

“When he passed away I stopped riding for a while and I would never ride his bike because I knew how precious it was to him it was the first one he bought,” said Raheem.

But that same bike we be a vehicle taking him down new avenues he hadn’t explored before.

“When I was riding this night I ran across this movie getting filmed ‘Charm City Kings’ it was getting filmed in my city and just for me stepping back out and doing what I love I actually landed a role in a motion picture film Charm City Kings as a stunt man and actor and it showed me another light I’m trying to follow in life now,” he said.

A solution to dirt bikes in Baltimore

It’s a light bulb he’s watched turn on over and over again as an instructor at B-360 who on Friday launched its #Ride4Change capital campaign to raise $10 million.

It’s apart of their effort to build the nation’s first ever permanent urban dirt bike park and education campus in Baltimore.

That's a goal the CEO and founder says shes proud to reach for.

“Since 2017 we’ve been teaching people how to build code design ,3D printer motor bikes as well as transition them out of traffic. There’s been 8000 students and counting,” Brittany Young, B360’s CEO, said.

While Raheem’s brother isn’t here to see his passion for dirt biking gain interests, support, and ultimately a home, he hopes other kids through B-360 experience it for themselves.

“It seemed like it was something that they made us feel we had to sneak and do. So him knowing that I don’t have ride looking behind my back and stuff like that I feel like he would be very proud that I’m a part of the organization like B360,” said Raheem.

“We’ll be able to help us grow more skills so think of kids riding indoor, riding outdoor, fixing their bikes, repairing them and then create more jobs,” Young told WMAR2 News.

For those who’d Iike to make a contribution to ther campain to raise $10 million visit: https://b360baltimore.org/ride-4-change

