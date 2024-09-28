Fed Hill neighborhood holds crime safety walk after fatal shooting

BALTIMORE — The Federal Hill community is coming together to figure out what to do to stop crime in their neighborhood.

This past weekend, 24-year-old Christian Leight was killed in a shooting on Cross Street.

Friday, a community crime safety walk was held, and neighbors voiced how they were feeling.

"I don't feel safe at night anymore walking around here," says Sandra Seward, who lives in the community.

Residents in Fed Hill have been shaken up over the shooting.

Nigel Crocombe, with the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, leads these walks and says Friday's was the sixth one this year.

"This walk definitely takes on a different tone than the others. We had a number of serious crimes leading up to this. [Those crimes were] unrelated, but leading up to this, this is very upsetting for everyone," says Crocombe.

This time, the focus was making sure neighbors and businesses install cameras.

RELATED: Surveillance footage shows fight that led up to deadly Federal Hill shooting

"We're trying to double the number of cameras in the neighborhood by the end of the year so that we can do more to help solve these crimes," says Crocombe.

Sandra Steward and Stephen Topping participated in Friday's walk, and they say these walks are informative but say they can't change Baltimore without help from city leadership.

"If everyone worked on crime, then tourists would come back into the city. People from the county would come in to go to restaurants here, and we would feel safer," says Seward.

READ MORE: Camera footage is helping police solve crimes in Federal Hill

"The fact the current administration keeps talking about how the numbers of murders are down, well, that's not what the residents are feeling. We [feel] that it's not safe living in the city, and he needs to work on fixing that. That doesn't need to be a priority," says Topping.

Even though many neighbors are apprehensive, there's a glimmer of hope that the police will solve this case and that crime will decrease.

"The only thing I'm encouraged by is that we do have good footage of the suspects. In terms of the broader neighborhood, unfortunately, sometimes tragic events like this bring people closer together," says Crocombe.

If you have any information to help Baltimore City Police Homicide Detectives solve this case, call them at 410-396-2100.