Baltimore Police are asking for help to identify the two individuals in this video

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public to help them identify the two people in this video.

Authorities say they may be connected to a 24-year-old man being shot on Saturday, September 21st, in the 1100 block of Marshall Street.

The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the identities of the individuals is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.