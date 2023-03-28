FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE — The FBI is stepping up efforts in their search for Roy McGrath, the indicted ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Larry Hogan.

It's been over two-weeks since McGrath no showed the first day of his federal fraud trial.

A judge issued a warrant for McGrath's arrest, launching a nationwide manhunt.

Authorities have since searched McGrath's home in Naples, Florida but were unable to locate him.

RELATED: FBI searches Florida home of missing ex-Hogan Chief of Staff

His lawyer recently told WMAR-2 News that McGrath's wife was concerned for his safety.

A book was also released last week, which claims to tell-allabout McGrath's time in the Hogan administration.

The FBI on Tuesday put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

McGrath was indicted in October 2021 for allegedlystealing more than a quarter-million dollars in state money and spending it on personal expenses.

