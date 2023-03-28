Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to Roy McGrath

Roy McGrath.jpg
Pic courtesy: Maryland.gov
Roy McGrath
Roy McGrath.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:31:26-04

BALTIMORE — The FBI is stepping up efforts in their search for Roy McGrath, the indicted ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Larry Hogan.

It's been over two-weeks since McGrath no showed the first day of his federal fraud trial.

A judge issued a warrant for McGrath's arrest, launching a nationwide manhunt.

Authorities have since searched McGrath's home in Naples, Florida but were unable to locate him.

RELATED: FBI searches Florida home of missing ex-Hogan Chief of Staff

His lawyer recently told WMAR-2 News that McGrath's wife was concerned for his safety.

A book was also released last week, which claims to tell-allabout McGrath's time in the Hogan administration.

The FBI on Tuesday put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

McGrath was indicted in October 2021 for allegedlystealing more than a quarter-million dollars in state money and spending it on personal expenses.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices