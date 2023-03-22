New book claims to 'tell-all' about indicted ex-Hogan Chief of Staff Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE — A new book came out Wednesday claiming to tell the truth about former Governor Larry Hogan's ex-chief of staff.

'Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath' is now available on Kindle. The book's author 'Ryan Cooper' calls himself an associate of McGrath.

The book describes McGrath's time in the governor's office and labels Hogan as a "corrupt and duplicitous politician."

This comes as the nationwide manhunt for McGrath continues.

He went missing last Monday after no-showing the first day of his federal fraud trial.

RELATED: FBI searches Florida home of missing ex-Hogan Chief of Staff

A grand jury indicted McGrath in October of 2021 for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state money for personal use.

The book further alleges McGrath was "politically persecuted by politicians and the media, and relentlessly and unfairly harassed by the very government and colleagues he had faithfully served."

In response to the book's release, Hogan spokesman David Weinman said this.

"In this day and age, anyone can publish a 'book' and repeat bizarre and baseless accusations, including fugitives from justice who are facing multiple counts of fraud."

MORE: Former Hogan Chief of Staff accused of fraudulently collecting nearly $277k in state money

Whenever trial does get underway, prosecutors have signaled Hogan could be called as a witness to testify against McGrath.

Click here to see more about the book.