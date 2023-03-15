Watch Now
FBI searches Florida home of missing ex-Hogan Chief of Staff

Pic courtesy: Maryland.gov
Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 15, 2023
BALTIMORE — A nationwide search for Roy McGrath continues.

The ex-Chief of Staff to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been missing since Monday, after no showing the first day of his federal fraud trial.

McGrath's attorney, Joseph Murtha, said the FBI searched his client's Naples, Florida home on Wednesday.

RELATED: Warrant issued for indicted ex-Hogan Chief of Staff, Roy McGrath, for no showing first day of trial

Murtha added McGrath's wife "has expressed concern about her husband's safety."

McGrath, 53, is currently being sought by the U.S. Marshal's on an arrest warrant.

He was indicted in October 2021 for allegedly stealing more than a quarter million dollars in state money and spending it on personal expenses.

