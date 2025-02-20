Father sentenced to life after child's mother was found shot to death in school parking lot

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Levi Feldman will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his child's mother, Lakisha Wheeler.

Feldman, 55, was sentenced without the possibility of parole Thursday, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger announced.

It all began July 7, 2023, when police responded to Pikesville High School.

Officers found Wheeler in the driver's seat of a parked Honda Accord.

She'd been shot five times.

Investigators at the time discovered Wheeler had not been heard from since July 5 around 11:00 pm, just 13 minutes before arriving at the school.

She called her six-year-old son to check on him and said she was going to work.

They also found that Feldman had reached out to Wheeler on the morning of July 6, saying his car had broken down and he needed her help.

Wheeler met with Feldman to help and was never seen or heard from again until her body was found the next day.

All this while Feldman was wanted on a warrant for reportedly violating a protective order Wheeler obtained on Valentine's Day.

Police say the two had a history of domestic violence.

Prior to Wheeler obtaining the protective order, Feldman found out she was in a new relationship with another man.

This made Feldman jealous, according to court papers.

On one occasion Feldman allegedly tried getting into Wheeler's home, but was stopped by her friend.

Feldman, in response, threatened to kill Wheeler and her new boyfriend.

The day she was found dead, Wheeler's phone was missing. Investigators believed Feldman stole it and either turned it off or threw it away.

Later, cellphone records revealed Feldman and Wheeler were together at Sinai Hospital before heading to Pikesville High.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the school, Feldman getting out of the passenger side, and him walking down Greenspring Avenue.

State's Attorney Shellenberger thanked the prosecution for their work in the case and "with the solid investigation by the police, our ability to bring Levi Feldman to justice for this brutal and senseless crime."