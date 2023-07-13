PIKESVILLE, Md. — Charging documents detail how a mother turned up dead in a Baltimore County school parking lot.

On July 7 police were called to Pikesville High School for reports of an unconscious person.

On scene officers discovered 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler in the driver's seat of a parked Honda Accord.

She'd been shot to death.

Investigators determined Wheeler had been there more than 24 hours.

Video surveillance shows her parking on the school lot around 7:44am on July 6.

A man is then seen getting out of the passenger side less than a half-hour later.

Detectives soon learned Wheeler had been reported missing out of Baltimore City that evening after she was killed.

That missing person's report gave police their first big clue in the case.

Wheeler was last heard from just 13 minutes before arriving at the school.

She called her six-year-old son to check on him and said she was going to work.

Shortly before that Wheeler got a call from her son's father, Levi Feldman, who claimed to have broken down on I-83.

He apparently asked Wheeler to bring him tools and she agreed to help.

All this while Feldman was wanted on a warrant for reportedly violating a protective order Wheeler obtained on Valentines Day.

Police say the two had a history of domestic violence.

Prior to Wheeler obtaining the protective order, Feldman found out she was in a new relationship with another man.

This made Feldman jealous, according to court papers.

On one occasion Feldman allegedly tried getting into Wheeler's home, but was stopped by her friend.

Feldman, in response, threatened to kill Wheeler and her new boyfriend.

The day she was found dead, Wheeler's phone was missing. Investigators believe Feldman stole it and either turned it off or threw it away.

Luckily for detectives, they used surveillance footage to track Feldman's steps after the murder.

He was last seen on Greenspring Avenue which happened to be near where Wheeler's phone was last detected.

Feldman is currently being held without bail on first degree murder charges. A preliminary court hearing's been scheduled for August 11.