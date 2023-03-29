Watch Now
Fatal vehicle fire reported in Ocean City

Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 29, 2023
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police are investigating after an unidentified dead person was found in a vehicle on fire Tuesday night.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot at 200 125th Street at about 11:56 p.m. March 28.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found the dead victim in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the medical examiner's office for identification and an autopsy.

Ocean City police and the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the incident.

