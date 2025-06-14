Fatal crash in Northwest Baltimore under investigation

BALTIMORE — One person is dead after a crash in Northwest Baltimore Friday night.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Liberty Heights around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw a single vehicle crash with two victims suffering from injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to the investigation, the vehicle crashed, causing it to strike multiple parked vehicles and overturn.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 410-396-2606.