Family remembers 15-year-old Windsor Mill shooting victim one year after death

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — One year ago Sunday, someone shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in Windsor Mill, and now, there is new money on the table for anyone who knows anything.

The family of Lamar Leslie-Allen still remembers how loving and caring he was. WMAR spoke with his mom and great-grandmother, one year and two days after Leslie-Allen's shooting death.

"It's been horrible," said Tiona Allen, Leslie-Allen's mother. "Lamar was my only child, and it's always been us my whole adult life. So going from caring for a person to just being by yourself has been a lot. A lot of anger, a lot of frustration, hurt, pain."

This past weekend, loved ones visited the cemetery, put down flowers and balloons.

"He was always there for me even when he was 8 years old," said Carolyn Allen, Leslie-Allen's great-grandmother. "He was talking about, my grandmother's trying to get through. He was a great kid, I loved him."

On January 21, 2023, someone shot and killed Leslie-Allen at age 15 on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill.

According to Metro Crime Stoppers, information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in Leslie-Allen's case will net up to $8,000.

"He was raised to be very respectful. Loving, caring, I'm talking about from a young age, he would let the girls go first, open the door, always helping me and my grandmother," Tiona recalled.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore County Police Department asked the public for renewed help from the public.

Leslie-Allen's family is asking whomever did it to do what's right.

"Turn yourself in," Carolyn pleaded. "Turn yourself in."

"You've been enjoying Christmas, Thanksgiving, the summer, school, everything that you just don't deserve to enjoy. I won't be a grandmother, I won't get to do prom, I won't get to experience any of those things," Tiona said.