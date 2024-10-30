Family of DPW who died on the job reacts to OIG report on heat related illness

BALTIMORE — The latest inspector general report targeting the issues at Baltimore's Department of Public Works shows the department removed 10 different heat related illnesses from its data handed over to the Office of the Inspector General.

The investigations follow the death of Ronald Silver II from a heat related illness while working for DPW in July.

"Every report that comes out is devastating and hurtful to our family," said Renee Meredith, Silver's aunt.

The family is calling for all of the records to be released in the inspector general's report along with the city's third party report Released last week.

"Hearing this latest report, it just heartbreaking cause they knew what could happen and it was preventable," said Faith Johnson, Silver's mother.

Their attorney and spokesperson Thiru Vignarajah says the city can and should do this.

"26 other DPW employees suffered heat related illnesses. DPW knew it and they chose to remove some of those records before they handed it over to the inspector general of Baltimore City," said Vignarajah.

DPW said in a statement it has provided an explanation to the OIG.

Saying it was an oversight in data interpretation and not an attempt to mislead.

Adding that it will ensure future submissions are accurate.

Vignarajah calling it a cover up.

"It's not that we are Angry that employees are injured that happens but to then hide those facts to cover it up before that gets to the inspector general. That's the part that really gets people in trouble," said Vignarajah.

He along with the family plan to file information act requests -- hoping to get more information on heat related illnesses at DPW.