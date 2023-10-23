Family holds vigil for Timothy Reynolds before Ravens game

BALTIMORE — The Reynolds family says this past year has been difficult for them, and as new information is presented, it only gets harder.

At this point, they say they just want justice and for it to be over.

Tavon Scott was 14 and squeegeeing when he shot Timothy Reynolds to death during a 2022 summer altercation in downtown Baltimore.

Reynolds was gunned down after getting out of his car and confronting Scott with a baseball bat.

On Sunday, the Reynolds family held a vigil just steps away from where he was killed.

“We know that this was just one incident in a long list of incidents last year, and all those people were just as important as my brother was and so we celebrate them today as well," said Rebecca Reynolds, Timothy's sister.

The sentencing for Scott is scheduled for Monday morning.

Back in July, a jury delivered a guilty verdict for voluntary manslaughter and two gun charges, but an acquittal of first- and second-degree murder.

“All this family wants is for their loved one—their brother, their father, their cousin, their husband, their son, their friend, to be treated the same way as any other. They are not asking for anything special," said Thiru Vignarajah, the lawyer representing the Reynolds family.

A few months ago, Scott reportedly released a rap song on social media, which the Reynolds family reacted to on Friday. They claim the song glorifies the murder.

“That has left this family and this community sick to their stomach, but what they want today is to celebrate this extraordinary human," said Vignarajah.

During the vigil, they prayed and supported one another, and during the game, they showed a special message inside M&T Bank Stadium in Reynolds' honor.

Reynolds' sister, Rebecca, says after the sentencing they will begin to heal and find peace.

“We are confident that we will get the justice that he deserved and that we deserve," she said.

Scott currently remains in custody and could face up to 35 years in prison, unless he is sentenced as a minor in juvenile court.

