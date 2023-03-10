Family holds memorial for Charles Rheubottom on anniversary of unsolved murder

BALTIMORE — It's been one year since Charles Rheubottom was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Smallwood Street, and his family is still looking for the person who killed him.

The family carries so much pain, not having closure on who killed their loved one.

A lit balloon drifts into the evening sky in remembrance of the 41-year-old. Thursday evening his family and loved ones gathered at that spot, saying a prayer for justice.

"I think he died about 8, 8:15 here, right here in this spot right here,” said Rheubottom’s mother, Darlene Ennis.

The person who shot him has never been found.

His sister said, "He's not just a number in the street.”

His mother continued saying, "They just keep telling me they have a person of interest, and they can't do anything without witnesses. So I guess without a witness or someone who know what happened there is nothing they can do.”

But something that could have captured that moment was the camera on the corner, which his mom says wasn't working that night.

"All the cameras within a five mile radius were not working that night from what I was told," Ennis said.

She's calling on the city to fix the cameras, which could lead to more arrests,

"We're citizens living in danger here, people getting killed every day, people dying every day. Why not help us. Fix the lights, fix the equipment,” Ennis added.

Ennis says he will always be remembered as a good man. She just wants police to find the person who killed her son.

"I just want justice for my son and whoever is going through the same thing,” Ennis said.

Standing at the memorial, Rheubottom’s daughter Aaliyah Harris holds a candle in his name, she says she takes it day by day in dealing with the pain of his loss.

"It's hard for being one year cause I’m always around him, but I try to take it nice, because it hurt for him not being here a whole year, so I try,” said Harris.

Crime stoppers are offering $8,000 to anyone with information leading to the killer by calling 1-866-7lockup.