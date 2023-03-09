'Nobody has a heart to care anymore': Family of victim marks anniversary of unsolved murder

BALTIMORE — A makeshift memorial, weathered by time, remains in the 400 block of South Smallwood Street where someone gunned down 41-year-old Charles Rheubottom on March 9 of 2022.

His mother, Darlene Ennis, was still at work when she learned of the shooting at 8:00 that night.

“I told my people, ‘I’ve got to go. My son just got shot’. By 8:15, before I got half way down there, he was already dead,” Ennis explained.

He was shot and killed within view of a mounted police camera that didn’t work.

Ennis says officers waiting for paramedics to arrive on the scene made matters worse.

“There was a young lady on the block that tried to give him CPR, but was told to get off of him,” Ennis said.

Ennis says every week after her son’s murder homicide, detectives called her to update her on the case, but after about three months, those calls came to an end.

The family is gathering there on the first anniversary of Rheubottom's death in hopes someone, anyone, steps forward to claim an $8,000 reward for information leading to his killer.

You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

"For my family and whoever’s family, if you’re out there and you know something, I know people are scared for their lives, somebody’s going to hurt you or harm you, but there are ways that you can say something,” Ennis said.

“We’ve got to do better. We have to do better. There’s too many of us dying. Nobody has a heart to care anymore,” Ennis added.