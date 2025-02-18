Ex Dunbar student's 11 hour "rampage of violence and destruction" left two dead, six others shot

BALTIMORE — A story of rampage and violence that ravaged the Edmondson community comes to an end.

Jabre' Griffith was sentenced Tuesday for two shootings that left two dead and five others wounded in 11 hours.

It all began just after midnight on March 23, 2023, when police responded to a Shot Spotter alert.

Officers found six people were shot near a 24-hour Subway restaurant.

One of the victims, professional boxer Ernest Hall, died on scene, while the others were in critical condition.

Investigators recovered 49 shell casings from three different caliber weapons and video from the scene.

The video showed a vehicle driving up to the gas station and three people coming out of it before opening fire.

Those three individuals got back in the car after the shooting, drove to the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road, and got into another car that was waiting for them.

Later that night, around 11:20 pm, police responded to another shooting in the 5400 block of York Road.

Officers found the victims at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Micah Strong, died shortly after being admitted.

Police found 20 shell .40 caliber shell casings at the scene.

Less than a month after both shootings, police arrested Kamal Brown, who was 15 years old at the time.

Brown was seen on video exiting a vehicle registered to Griffith following the shooting on Edmondson.

Griffith's car was caught fleeing both scenes following the shootings.

Griffith was arrested in June of 2023.

He was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number at the time of his arrest.

The former Dunbar High School student was handed down two life sentences, plus 120 years for the shootings.

Brown's trial is set for March 6, 2025.