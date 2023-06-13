18-year-old arrested at Dunbar High allegedly killed two people, shot six others

BALTIMORE — Last week Baltimore Police arrested an 18-year-old at Dunbar High School for allegedly carrying out two deadly shootings just 11 hours apart.

Police say Jabre Griffith is responsible for a March 23 mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near a Subway restaurant on Edmondson Avenue.

The shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Ernest Hall, a local professional boxer. A 15 and 18-year-old were among those injured.

In April police arrested and charged a 15-year-old, who they said also fired a gun during the incident. A third suspect remains on the loose.

Later that same night police say Griffith struck again, this time shooting a man and woman in the 5400 block of York Road.

One victim, 26-year-old Micah Strong, later died at the hospital as result.

Investigators determined the same .40 caliber handgun was used in both shootings.

GPS and video evidence show Griffith's car fleeing each of the two crime scenes, according to charging documents.

Griffith now faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. No