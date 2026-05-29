Ex-Baltimore educator sentenced to 2 years in prison for immigration fraud

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore educator has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of firearms and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen according to ABC.

Ian Roberts was the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools until he was arrested by ICE in September 2025.

Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed blade hunting knife at the time of his arrest.

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Officials say he entered the country from Guyana in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024.

Federal authorities said Roberts has not been authorized to work in the U.S. since December 2020 and, due to his immigration status, could not lawfully possess firearms.

Prior to his time in Des Moines, Roberts formerly served as an educator with both Baltimore City Public Schools and Prince George's County Public Schools.

He was also the founding principal of Baltimore's Friendship Academy of Science and Technology.

ABC reports Roberts will be deported following serving his sentence.

The Des Moines School Board said it was not aware of Roberts' immigration issues at the time of his hiring.