Former Baltimore educator pleads guilty after being detained by ICE

BALTIMORE — The former superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools pleaded guilty and admitted to falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen on a federal form and illegally possessing firearms.

According to the Associated Press, Ian Roberts, a native of Guyana South America, initially pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Roberts is aware he could face deportation after he serves his sentence, according to the plea agreement.

He was arrested by ICE in September 2025 during a targeted operation.

Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife at the time of his arrest.

Officials say he entered the country from Guyana in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024.

Prior to his time in Des Moines, Roberts formerly served as an educator with both Baltimore City Public Schools and Prince George's County Public Schools.

He was also the founding principal of Baltimore's Friendship Academy of Science and Technology.