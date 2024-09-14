Eutaw Street becomes Thunder Road as Bruce Springsteen returns to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Roughly a year after he canceled his anticipated show at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band rocked the ballpark on Friday night.

There was magic in the night as Baltimore lined up to welcome the rock legend.

"This is my 30th Bruce concert," shared Martha McGee, a fan, with WMAR.

"It's awesome. It's my 64th show," said Jeff Reese, a Bruce fan.

"I've been, since 1977. He's the greatest live act ever," said Terry Kleeman, another fan.

On 1980's 'The River,' Springsteen sang "Got a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack" - he began his show with that song, 'Hungry Heart' on a night with gorgeous weather.

"We're happy to be at the yard tonight. Camden Yards, this is the venue we dreamed of for Bruce, for the Boss. We're seeing our favorite artist, at our favorite venue, couldn't be better," said Bruce fan Mitch Reese.

Last year, the boss had to cancel his stop to the Charm City; peptic ulcer disease was the culprit. In a statement released to social media, he said he couldn't wait to see everyone in 2024.

A city like Baltimore is tougher than the rest. But even we have a soft spot for The Boss.

Another concert just down the street at CFG Bank Arena was canceled Friday night, the arena announced on social media. Hans Zimmer's show was canceled due to an 'acute illness.'

Springsteen's next stop is in Asbury Park, NJ, the namesake of his first album.