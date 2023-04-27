Elementary school students learn the importance of saving money

BALITMORE — Money, it makes the world go round, and knowing how to manage and save it can make a world of a difference in life.

On Thursday students got a head start on those skills learning how to save money before they're even earning their own.

M&T Bank partnered with Operation Hope and Big Brothers, Big Sisters to teach 3rd and 4th grade students from Westport Academy.

"We're teaching them about respecting their money, budget saving, and things like that," said James Patterson, Small Business Ambassador at M&T Bank. " We all know children who respect their money grow up to be adults who respect their money."

Students decorated their own piggy banks and got a little money to start their savings.

Thursday's event was part of Teach Children to Save Day.