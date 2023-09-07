Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in Owings Mills area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man Wednesday night.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash near the intersection of Painters Mill Road and Owings Choice Court.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Crash Team have determined Reginald Haysbert, 75, was struck by a vehicle that police say is a dark colored or black 2013-2015 Honda Accord.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Painters Mill Road.

Medics took Haysbert to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Honda did not remain at the scene.