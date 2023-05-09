Educators celebrate newly renovated break room amid teacher appreciation week

BALTIMORE — Whether they're wiping runny noses in between alphabet lessons or reading 100 essays on World War II, teachers deserve a break every now and then.

For Teacher Appreciation Week, a few lucky teachers are getting their break rooms upgraded.

The Educator Wellness Lounge Makeover Program brings in teams of professional designers and furniture dealers to make teachers lounges the best they can possibly be.

Harlem Park Elementary is one of six schools getting the treatment.

They cut the ribbon on their new lounge on Tuesday.

"I once read that teachers make an average of 1500 decisions every minute during their workday. The need for teachers to be on at all times is mentally and physically exhausting. This is why having this space is so special to us. It will allow us to have peace and quiet during our lunch break, or a new workstation to use during our planning. This allows teachers to reset and be their best selves for their students," said Diana Stockwell, a teacher at Harlem Park Elementary.

Each lounge is also tailored exactly to each individual school's needs.