East Lansing police to release bodycam footage of deadly police shooting of Owings Mills man this week

The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) says it will release additional video footage later this week related to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Owings Mills, Maryland, native Isaiah Kirby.

The ELPD said in a statement Tuesday that the decision came following a meeting with Kirby's family on May 7.

After consulting with the Michigan State Police, the ELPD says the narrated video showing the timeline of events the night of the shooting is being expanded to include the additional footage later this week, following appropriate redactions.

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"ELPD will release a narrated timeline of the officer-involved shooting, and additional redacted body-worn camera and fleet footage will be made available on the East Lansing website this week. This release will include video footage of the officer-involved shooting and aid being rendered to both the stabbing victim and Isaiah Kirby," the police department said.

ELPD says there is no footage of the stabbing, footage from local businesses, or any material from any of the responding agencies, including, but not limited to, the Michigan State Police.

The statement was released following a press conference held by Kirby's family, their attorney, and the Greater Lansing NAACP at the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing, Michigan, where calls for transparency rang out.

Since the shooting occurred, Kirby's family and attorney, Teresa A. Caine Bingman, have called for the ELPD to release the unedited video and audio evidence from that night.

Following the meeting with the ELPD on May 7, Bingman released a statement saying the family saw the video that the ELPD initially put together, stating that it lacked transparency.

The family described the video as "highly edited, selectively compiled, and a deeply one-sided presentation that raised more questions than answers."

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"Nothing shown today justified the level of deadly force used against Isaiah Kirby," Bingman said in the statement. "The presentation did not provide the complete sequence of events, full officer interactions, uninterrupted body camera footage, or the full context necessary for the public to independently evaluate what occurred."

The ELPD says it will continue to remain transparent and will cooperate with the Michigan State Police's investigation.