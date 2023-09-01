Dundalk native travels to Florida to help Hurricane Idalia victims

DUNDALK, Md. — The clean-up begins in the aftermath of Idalia, the hurricane that hit Florida.

A Dundalk native is down there helping folks who need it.

Kelli Conway is from Baltimore County. She landed in Florida on Tuesday.

It's her first time responding to a disaster.

She'll be down there in shelters, working person-to-person, helping folks whose livelihoods were taken up under them.

Conway told WMAR why she's down there.

"As soon as I heard the opportunity of them needing more people down here, I decided to jump on a plane and come down. The experience over the last few days - at this point, we’re just getting everybody settled into the shelters and determining which areas are going to need more support and aren’t going to need as much," said Conway, a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Conway expects to help as needed over the next few weeks.

The Red Cross is accepting donations to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.