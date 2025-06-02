Dundalk Heritage Fair will happen this year thanks to generous donors

DUNDALK, Md. — The 50th Dundalk Heritage Fair is back on track for Fourth of July weekend after the community rallied to raise $100,000 in donations.

In April, the community was heartbroken when news came out that Dundalk would have to cancel its 50th Heritage Fair because they didn't have the money.

But since then, between cash donations and pledged money, the fair is now scheduled to proceed as planned.

Mark Krysiak, Executive Director of the Heritage Association of Greater Dundalk, says while funding is now secured, they still need volunteers to make the event happen.

"The problem is, you know, you don't get volunteers, you end up paying for services and it just gets much more expensive. So we really do need the volunteers," Krysiak said.

The organization needs help with various tasks including setting up fences and running electrical lines.

"We put up almost 1 mile of fence," Krysiak said.

Not only are they looking for volunteers, but they're also looking for more vendors.

There's a meeting scheduled for Thursday night at 6:30 pm at the Patapsco Masonic Lodge for those interested in helping.