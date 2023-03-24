Drivers thinking about safety after Baltimore County beltway crash

WOODLAWN, Md. — It seems like everyone has a story about driving on the Baltimore beltway, I-695.

Now, it’s all anyone can think about on that road after an unthinkable tragedy: six construction workers were killed on the highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say on Wednesday afternoon, a driver tried changing lanes, hit another car, and flipped over into the construction zone - killing those six people.

Those victims were identified Thursday:



Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick

Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick

Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge

Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge

Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie

"Motorists are certainly urged to drive the speed limit, even more so when they're in a work zone area particularly when there are people outside of their vehicles working to you know better our highways," said Elena Russo, spokesperson for the Maryland State Police.

For drivers like Evan Wilner - who uses the beltway five times a week - it’s hard not to notice how dicey things can get. Speeding and aggressive driving are not out of the ordinary.

"I just want to see people care for themselves and for the other people on the road they’re sharing it with," said Wilner. "This is dangerous stuff, and people don’t take it seriously."

The Maryland Department of Transportation declined an interview for this story, but according to their work zone safety guidelines: from 2016 to 2020 in Maryland, 46 people were killed in work zone crashes.

It's unclear if charges will be brought; the Baltimore County State's Attorney is looking at the case.