SUITLAND, Md. — A driver is on the run after crashing head on with a Prince George's County Public School bus Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:40am in the 4600 block of Suitland Road.

The bus and car each caught fire following the collision.

WJLA reports five elementary school students were aboard the bus at the time. All were safely evacuated through the backdoor of the bus.

Only the bus driver had to be hospitalized, with minor injuries. Meanwhile the driver of the car fled the scene.