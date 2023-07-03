Dr. Myriam Yarbrough shares her goals as new BCPS superintendent

TOWSON, Md. — She's the new person in charge of your kids education.

On Monday, she's sharing her goals as a superintendent.

RELATED: Dr. Myriam Yarbrough selected as next BCPS superintendent

Dr. Miriam Yarbrough got the role in Baltimore County last month.

She had been the deputy superintendent since 2021.

She got the top role after Dr. Darryl Williams stepped down.

READ MORE: Baltimore County school board approves new superintendent contract for $310,000

At a news conference on Monday, she said a major focus is getting feedback quickly from teachers on what is and isn't working.

"When we see an opportunity for growth, or when we see a misstep that we're going back in to correct in the classroom, that next week, we're not waiting for the next group of students. We're not waiting for next year. But we are really working in lockstep school, central officers and families to make sure that our students are progressing," Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough did not share any speficics on how feedback will be increased, or how she'll work to improve grades.

She did say those details would come out in the coming weeks.