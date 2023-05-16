Dr. Myriam Yarbrough selected as next BCPS superintendent

TOWSON, Md. — The Board of Education of Baltimore County has selected Dr. Myriam Yarbrough as its next superintendent.

Dr. Yarbrough was selected after a nationwide search was facilitated by McPherson and Jacobson, LLC.

She began her education career in Baltimore County Schools in 1996, she currently serves as the deputy superintendent.

Before becoming deputy superintendent, she served as BCPS' Chief of Organizational Effectiveness, Executive Director for Secondary Schools in the West Zone, and Director of School Performance.

Dr. Yarbrough has also had her hand in administration serving as the principal of Francis Scott Key Middle School and Branch High School in Montgomery County.

“Our search for a new superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools attracted interest from a diverse pool of applicants who represented a wide array of experiences and expertise,” said Jane Lichter, chair of the Board of Education. “After conducting a thorough review of the applications, conducting in-person interviews with four finalists, and reviewing the feedback of more than 50 staff, students and stakeholders who participated on the interview panels, the Board strongly believes that Dr. Yarbrough has the experience, passion, and vision to serve BCPS. She is a skilled and thoughtful leader who is prepared to respond to the urgent needs of Team BCPS. She has built strong relationships with staff and stakeholders across the county and the board received more than 40 letters from members of the community in support of her candidacy. We look forward to working closely with her to build upon the strengths of this system and to ensure all BCPS students reach their highest potential.”

“Dr. Yarbrough understands the challenges our school system faces and has an unwavering belief in the potential of all our students and staff,” said Robin Harvey, vice chair of the Board of Education. We need someone who will take immediate and strategic action on behalf of our 111,000 students and Dr. Yarbrough has shared a clear plan to move this system forward.”

BCPS states that a series of public meetings will be scheduled in the future for the community to meet Dr. Yarbrough before she officially assumes the role on July 1.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of BCPS and I look forward to working closely with the Board of Education to deliver on our commitment to improve academic outcomes, foster operational excellence, and prioritize resources, investments and supports in the most critical areas of need for the system to ensure success moving forward,” said Dr. Yarbrough. “My educational career began at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County more than 26 years ago and now, as deputy superintendent, it has been my mission to listen and to learn from our students, staff, and stakeholders that are the foundation of this school system, and to lead and empower teams to remove barriers to student success. I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve BCPS students, staff and families and build upon a shared vision that BCPS can and will be among the highest performing school system in the nation.”