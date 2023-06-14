Baltimore County school board approves new superintendent contract for $310,000

TOWSON, Md. — The Board of Education of Baltimore County officially appointed Dr. Myriam Yarbrough as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools.

Her 4-year, $310,000 contract was approved at the board meeting on Tuesday night.

She officially starts on July 1. She succeeds Dr. Darryl Williams, who has served as BCPS superintendent since July 2019.

Dr. Yarbrough, who has been serving as BCPS deputy superintendent since 2021.

“Dr. Myriam Yarbrough is a passionate and skilled leader who is prepared to respond to the urgent needs of Team BCPS and thoughtfully plan for the future,” said Jane Lichter, chair of the Board of Education.

In a statement, Dr. Yarbrough says, “I look forward to working closely with all members of Team BCPS to make certain that we provide a world-class education for our 111,000 students, improve climate and operational efficiency, and build upon the strengths of our school system."

“There are great things happening in our school system, and I am confident that as the Team BCPS community works together, united in our core purpose to increase achievement for all students, we will be among the highest performing school systems in the state and nation.”

A copy of her contract will be posted on the BCPS website Wednesday, June 14, 2023.