Dr. Fatima Ameaka, Johns Hopkins researcher, released after being detained by ICE

Johns Hopkins University public health researcher and Cameroonian national, Dr. Fatima Ameaka, who was detained by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) at BWI on July 28th while boarding a domestic flight, has been released, according to authorities.

Johns Hopkins is pleased to have been able to support efforts toward the release of our valued colleague, Dr. Fatima Ameaka. We are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming care and support shown by the university community and many others, and while we cannot comment on the specifics of her ongoing case, we continue to support Dr. Ameaka. Spokesperson from Johns Hopkins University

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said Dr. Ameaka overstayed her visa, which expired June 13, 2024.

However, according to sources familiar with Ameaka's status in the states, she had a valid work authorization permit and a pending asylum case.

Moreover, they state her permit was valid until 2029.

While working at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Dr. Ameaka was focusing on how to enhance responses to infectious disease outbreaks.

Dr. Ameaka was held at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, according to her attorney.