Johns Hopkins public health researcher detained by ICE while attempting to board domestic flight

BALTIMORE — A public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while attempting to travel, according to a university spokesperson.

Dr. Fatima Ameaka was taken into custody on July 28 while boarding a domestic flight.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and is awaiting a response.

In a statement, a Johns Hopkins University spokesperson said the institution is "deeply concerned" following Dr. Ameaka's detention.

"The university understands the fear and concern this instills in members of our community. Dr. Ameaka was traveling in a personal capacity, and though we cannot comment on the specifics of her situation, we want to assure our community that the university is actively working to provide support for Dr. Ameaka, including ensuring she has access to legal representation," the spokesperson said.

Dr. Ameaka serves as a senior analyst at the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, which was developed to improve the speed, accuracy, and use of data and analytics during public health emergencies.

A GoFundMe page has been created by someone who identifies as a close friend and colleague of Dr. Ameaka in an effort to raise funds for legal support to help secure her release.

The fundraiser organizer describes Ameaka as a "warm and friendly" person who has "the ability to light up any room."

"Fatima is a supportive colleague and friend who we all can count on, always ready to lend a hand or offer encouragement when it's needed most," the organizer wrote.

The fundraiser has raised over $40,000 and has stopped accepting donations.

Dr. Ameaka has been studying to obtain her master's degree at Johns Hopkins since 2023 as a Fulbright scholar, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her research interests include performance improvement, outbreak response, continuous quality improvement, and program implementation.

She is the founder of BodyTalk International, a platform created to connect young women across Africa through health education and advocacy programs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.