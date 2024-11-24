Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DPW workers hold solidarity walk to voice long held grievances

DPW Solidarity walk
WMAR
DPW Solidarity walk
DPW Solidarity walk
Posted

BALTIMORE — DPW workers let their voices be heard because of poor working conditions during a solidarity walk Saturday at City Hall.

This comes as a result of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works being under fire throughout 2024.

Two DPW workers have died while on the job this year.

Ronald Silver II, an employee in DPW’s Bureau of Solid Waste, died in August due to heat exhaustion.

Timothy Cartwell, another solid waste worker, died during his shift while collecting trash in early November.

Back in July, Baltimore City’s inspector general wrote a scathingreport citing poor working conditions, including bathrooms without toilet paper, no A/C, and a lack of drinking water for employees.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices