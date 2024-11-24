DPW workers hold solidarity walk to voice long held grievances

BALTIMORE — DPW workers let their voices be heard because of poor working conditions during a solidarity walk Saturday at City Hall.

This comes as a result of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works being under fire throughout 2024.

Two DPW workers have died while on the job this year.

Ronald Silver II, an employee in DPW’s Bureau of Solid Waste, died in August due to heat exhaustion.

Timothy Cartwell, another solid waste worker, died during his shift while collecting trash in early November.

Back in July, Baltimore City’s inspector general wrote a scathingreport citing poor working conditions, including bathrooms without toilet paper, no A/C, and a lack of drinking water for employees.