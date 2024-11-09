DPW announces death of second worker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A second DPW worker has died while on duty in Baltimore.

Timothy Cartwell, a solid waste worker assigned to the Reedbird Sanitation Yard, sustained fatal injuries while collecting trash in the alleyway of 1800 Baker Street on Friday.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died from those injuries.

It's unclear what those injuries were at this time.

"We are fully committed to supporting all employees affected by this tragedy. Counseling services and support are available to staff through the City’s Employee Assistance Program," DPW said.

The circumstances surrounding Cartwell's death are under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department.

Cartwell is the second worker to die while on duty this year.

RELATED: Medical Examiner: DPW worker died on duty of heat exhaustion

This summer, Ronald Silver II was nearing the end of his workday in the Barclay neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore when he experienced a medical situation that required immediate assistance while he and his crew members were riding in their truck.

Medical services were called, and Silver was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Monday Ronald Silver II died due to heat exhaustion.