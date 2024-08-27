DPW: Trash pick-up could stop for extreme heat Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's public works department is warning that high temperatures on Wednesday could force them to stop trash and recycling pick-up.

The warning comes on the heels of the death of employee Robert Silver II, who succumbed to heat exhaustion while working for the Department of Public Works earlier this month.

The city issued a "Code Red" heat alert for Wednesday, Aug. 28, as the heat index is projected to climb over 100 degrees.

The department said employees will start their routes early in the morning, when it's cooler, and crews will be pulled from their routes if conditions become unsafe.

The make-up days for trash and recycling will also change, if routes are disrupted by severe heat. Instead of being postponed to the weekend, DPW will resume collection on the next optimal business day.

The death of Robert Silver II led the City Council to review how Public Works operates; Silver's family criticized the city, and a recent Inspector General's report showed problems including lack of air-conditioning.

DPW Acting Director Khalil Zaied said in a statement: