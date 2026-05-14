DPW issues voluntary water restrictions due to drought conditions

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works issued voluntary water restrictions for the region in an effort to conserve water.

"To protect our water supply, we are urging residents and businesses across Baltimore City and Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Carroll counties to use water wisely as we head into the summer months, when water demand typically increases," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Baltimore City DPW Click here to view the DPW Water Advisory Map

There has been less than average rainfall, causing much of the state to be in either moderate or severe drought conditions.

The low rainfall has led to low water levels in the three Baltimore City reservoirs, which provide drinking water to 1.8 million people in the area.

"DPW is closely monitoring conditions and will continue assessing rainfall totals and reservoir levels over the coming weeks and months," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark. "We are urging everyone to be water wise this summer and take simple steps to voluntarily conserve water now to help ensure the long-term sustainability of our regional water supply."

These are the recommendations from DPW to conserve water:

Repair or replace leaking faucets, hoses, and sprinklers

Run only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

Turn off taps while brushing teeth or shaving, and minimize shower time

Postpone lawn and garden watering

Refrain from washing outdoor surfaces like sidewalks and driveways

Avoid car, boat, or equipment washing. If car washing is needed, go to an automatic car wash business that recycles wash water.

DPW adds that these restrictions do not apply to essential water use, like cooking, drinking, and hygiene.

They additionally encourage people to report signs of water main breaks, to help preserve water.