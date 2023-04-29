Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were shot on Friday night in East Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded to a local hospital for reports of a shooting victim.

They arrived and located a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead by doctors. The man was taken into surgery, his condition is unknown.

Police later located a crime scene in the 500 block of North Glover Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.