'Disappointing': Advocate feels task force convened after police shooting was rushed

COLUMBIA, Md. — A task force formed after the police shooting death of Alex LaMorie released its final report this week, with several recommendations on how the county can do better moving forward. But some advocates feel the effort, while good in theory, lacked in execution.

"I think one of the biggest fears from everyone around the table at our very first meeting was that we would do the work, we would put in thoughtful, deep reflection on such a meaningful topic, and then a report would sit on the shelf,"Beth Benevides said. "Unfortunately, I think that is what is going to happen."

Benevides, the director of outreach for the Hussman Institute for Autism, is one of 53 members who served on the Task Force for Disability, Inclusion, Safety and Crisis Response, convened at the direction of the county executive.

It follows the death of LaMorie, an autistic man shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis on March 1. The incident, Benevides says, wasn't brought up during the six meetings.

"I really felt that Alex should be more central to the conversation. He should have been at the center of everything that task force was discussing because that's how real change comes,” Benevides said.

The final report identifies four high-level priorities and 15 detailed recommendations, including embedding mobile crisis units with dispatch 24-7.

Recommendations also include mandates of less lethal options, continued comprehensive disability and behavioral health training for first responders, as well as public reporting.

The task force was composed of family, community members, county staff and nonprofit advocacy organizations. The group first met at the end of July, nearly four months after the shooting. A vote took place just three months later at the end of October. Only 33 members were in attendance.

Benevides, who voted no, believes more time was needed.

“I think the rush, I think it minimized the importance of this from the very beginning, and that is what has been disappointing to me," she said.

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Benevides and other advocates have called on incoming county executive Vanessa Atterbeary to ensure the recommendations are implemented.

LaMorie’s family echoes those sentiments in a statement to WMAR-2 News, highlighting her history in the state house pursuing police accountability.

"The family of Alex LaMorie hopes she will bring that urgency and leadership to Howard County - strengthening policing practices for people in mental-health crises, suicidal individuals, and people with disabilities, so that in seizing this moment, no other family suffers Alex’s tragic fate," they said.