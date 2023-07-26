Deliberations continue in Akia Eggleston case

BALTIMORE — Defense attorney's call it the perfect crime, but say prosecutors have the wrong man in a case where the victim's body was never found.

She was eight months pregnant when 22-year-old Akia Eggleston disappeared.

The same week she had planned a baby shower.

Her boyfriend at the time, Michael Robertson, says the last time he had spoken to her, she broke up with him over his other girlfriend.

Using circumstantial evidence like cellphone records from the day she disappeared, prosecutors say Robertson carried out the crime to avoid the financial responsibility of paying child support.

But the defense told the jury that Robertson already had seven children at the time and wasn't supporting them, suggesting other people might have had better motives to kill her.

Akia's family has no doubt that police arrested the right man.

"All these years, you've been living your life, having more kids, and my niece is dead in the trash somewhere," said Sanobia Wilson, Eggleston's aunt. "It's unspeakable and it's very heartless of someone to do that not only to her, but your own child?"

The two and a half week trial continues with no forensic evidence to assist the jury.

Deliberations will continue tomorrow at 9:00 am.