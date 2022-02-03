Charges to be announced in the case of Akia Eggleston, a pregnant Baltimore woman missing since 2017

BALTIMORE — A breakthrough in the multi-year investigation into the case of a missing Baltimore woman.

On Thursday morning, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office is expected to announce charges tied to the disappearance of Akia Eggleston.

It was May 3, 2017, when Eggleston was last seen or heard from.

She was last spotted on surveillance camera stopping at a bank near the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore.

Eggleston was eight months pregnant with her second child when she disappeared.

Her friends and family were planning to celebrate her baby shower on May 7, 2017 — but she never showed up.

They never believed Eggleston left on her own, because she had a three-year-old daughter at the time who is now seven, and has been living without her mom ever since.

Eggleston's story gained national attention. Her family appeared on The View and in 2019 a documentary was made that appeared for a limited time on the big screen.

The FBI even offered a $25,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

