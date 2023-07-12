Trial begins in homicide case of missing Baltimore woman, Akia Eggelston

"How did you know Akia Eggelston?"

That question repeated over and over by assistant State's Attorney Kurt Bjorklund on Wednesday, July 12 as witness after witness was called to the stand where Eggelston's boyfriend stands trial for her murder.

Several friends, a roommate, and Eggelston's grandmother were all called as witnesses for the State's case on the first day of trial.

Michael Robertson is also charged with the murder of Eggelston's unborn child, as Eggelston was 8 months pregnant when she disappeared in May 2017. Her body was never found, but in April of 2022, Baltimore Police officially ruled her disappearance a murder.

Friends and family members became worried about Eggelston when she didn't show up for her baby shower on May 7.

According to family and friends' testimony, at that point, it had already been a few days since anyone had seen or heard from her.

Eggelston's grandmother, Ann Wilson, was supposed to make food for the baby shower, but when Eggelston never got in touch about what food she wanted, Wilson figured the party had been delayed.

Several witnesses testified that Eggelston's pregnancy was "high risk."

"She could barely walk," said Wilson.

"[Akia was] in pain, hurting all the time," said friend Jamilla English.

The trial continues on Thursday morning and is expected to last at least a couple weeks.