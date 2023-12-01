Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

December 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Five homicide victims from Thursday and Friday identified by Baltimore Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miguel Marin / EyeEm
<p>Police crime scene tape. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Five homicide victims from Thursday and Friday identified by Baltimore Police
Posted at 12:00 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 00:00:00-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 15 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings in November 2023.

READ MORE: Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is December 2023:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices