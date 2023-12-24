21-year-old man critically wounded after shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in East Baltimore.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital where he was listed to be in critical yet stable condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact police at 410-396-2433.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.