Verbal dispute leads to deadly double shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in North Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene at 2:50 a.m. to the 3600 block of Greenmount Avenue and located two men, both 28 years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed the victims were engaged in a verbal argument with an unidentified male suspect before the shooting.

Police believe the incident is domestic-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.